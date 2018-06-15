Svetlana Chimrova Downs Own 200 Fly Russian Record in Barcelona

2018 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR, BARCELONA

Russian butterflier Svetlana Chimrova breezed by the field in the 200 fly at the 2018 Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, clocking a new best time and Russian record of 2:07.50.

SPLITS

  • 28.60 / 32.61 / 32.67 / 33.62

Chimrova was out in 1:01, then held strong to finish well ahead of the field in Barcelona. She handed a sizeable defeat to two prominent Hungarian butterfliers, as Liliana Szilagyi settled for silver in 2:09.68 and Zsuzsanna Jakabos wound up third in 2:09.83.

Chimrova, back in April, posted a 2:07.54 at the 2018 Russian National Championships to shave off some time from the previous mark of 2:07.67 from 2017’s Monte Carlo stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour. Now, she’s gone four hundredths faster to leave the mark at 2:07.50 with the 2018 European Championships yet to come.

As she did before, the 22-year-old holds all three butterfly Russian records in long course. She’s been 25.92 in the 50 fly, 57.17 in the 100 fly, and now 2:07.50 in the 200 fly.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY

AlysGBR
THOMAS
04/09
2.05.45
2Yufei
ZHANG		CHN2.06.1709/01
3Yilin
ZHOU		CHN2.06.2909/01
4Laura
TAYLOR		AUS2.06.8002/28
5Mireia
BELMONTE		ESP2.07.0904/08
6Franziska
HENTKE		GER2.07.2104/20
7Svetlana
CHIMROVA		RUS2:07.5006/14
8suzuka
HASEGAWA		JPN2.07.7909/16
9Emma
McKEON		AUS2.08.0002/28
10Hali
FLICKINGER		USA2.08.0403/03
View Top 26»

Chimrova currently ranks 7th in the world this year with her swim. She also swam a 57.53 in the 100 fly to place 2nd behind Japan’s Rikako Ikee.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Scribble

After the movie “Icarus” exposed the systemic blood doping in Russia, all Russian athletes should be tested more frequently. We need to protect the athletes not the politicians.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!