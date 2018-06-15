Svetlana Chimrova Downs Own 200 Fly Russian Record in Barcelona

2018 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR, BARCELONA
- June 13th-14th
- Barcelona, Spain
- Club Natacío Sant Andreu
- LCM
Russian butterflier Svetlana Chimrova breezed by the field in the 200 fly at the 2018 Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, clocking a new best time and Russian record of 2:07.50.
SPLITS
- 28.60 / 32.61 / 32.67 / 33.62
Chimrova was out in 1:01, then held strong to finish well ahead of the field in Barcelona. She handed a sizeable defeat to two prominent Hungarian butterfliers, as Liliana Szilagyi settled for silver in 2:09.68 and Zsuzsanna Jakabos wound up third in 2:09.83.
Chimrova, back in April, posted a 2:07.54 at the 2018 Russian National Championships to shave off some time from the previous mark of 2:07.67 from 2017’s Monte Carlo stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour. Now, she’s gone four hundredths faster to leave the mark at 2:07.50 with the 2018 European Championships yet to come.
As she did before, the 22-year-old holds all three butterfly Russian records in long course. She’s been 25.92 in the 50 fly, 57.17 in the 100 fly, and now 2:07.50 in the 200 fly.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
THOMAS
2.05.45
|2
|Yufei
ZHANG
|CHN
|2.06.17
|09/01
|3
|Yilin
ZHOU
|CHN
|2.06.29
|09/01
|4
|Laura
TAYLOR
|AUS
|2.06.80
|02/28
|5
|Mireia
BELMONTE
|ESP
|2.07.09
|04/08
|6
|Franziska
HENTKE
|GER
|2.07.21
|04/20
|7
|Svetlana
CHIMROVA
|RUS
|2:07.50
|06/14
|8
|suzuka
HASEGAWA
|JPN
|2.07.79
|09/16
|9
|Emma
McKEON
|AUS
|2.08.00
|02/28
|10
|Hali
FLICKINGER
|USA
|2.08.04
|03/03
Chimrova currently ranks 7th in the world this year with her swim. She also swam a 57.53 in the 100 fly to place 2nd behind Japan’s Rikako Ikee.
After the movie “Icarus” exposed the systemic blood doping in Russia, all Russian athletes should be tested more frequently. We need to protect the athletes not the politicians.