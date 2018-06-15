Federico Burdisso Sets Italian Jr Record at Tiro a Volo Meet in Rome

2018 TIRO A VOLO NUOTO

Rome – Foro Italico

7-10 June 2018

At the Tiro a Volo meet in Rome, Italy, last weekend, rising teenager Federico Burdisso uncorked several impressive performances.

The 17-year-old’s strongest swim came in the 200 fly, where he clocked a new Italian junior record. His time of 1:57.19 was four hundredths ahead of his own old PR and junior record– his 1:57.23 previous best was the time he swam to win this same event this spring at the 2018 Italian National Championships, where he qualified to represent Italy at the 2018 European Championships later this year.

Burdisso also knocked off Italian senior record holder in the 100 fly, Piero Codia, in that event this past weekend in Rome. Burdisso was 52.67, just ahead of Codia’s 52.73.

Santo Condorelli continued his racing schedule in Italy as he works on changing his sporting citizenship to Italian. The USC alum’s best swim of the weekend was a 50.54 from the 100 free prelims (he slipped to 51.63 in finals), well off of his lifetime best 47.88.

16-year-old Costanza Cocconcelli had a strong showing in the women’s 100 back, winning the event in 1:01.31. This bodes well for the teenager, as Italian record holder Margherita Panziera was the first Italian woman to break 1:00 (59.96) in April. Cocconcelli is at a great spot for being 16.