Distance Standout Andrew Matejka Verbally Commits to Stanford

Andrew Matejka from Wellesley, Massachusetts has announced via social media that he is verbally committed to Stanford University’s class of 2023. He will join fellow verbal commits Shane Blinkman and Will Tarvestad in Palo Alto in the fall of 2019.

“It’s a dream come true to announce my commitment to continue my education and swim career at Stanford University! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, friends, dog and anyone else who has ever given me the opportunity to do what I love! #GoCard #FearTheTree🌲”

Matejka is a rising senior at Wellesley High School where he is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and the Features Editor of the student newspaper. He swims for Gator Swim Club and excels in the longer end of the freestyle range. Matejka attended National Select Camp last fall and 2018 National Open Water Select Camp in August. At 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine this summer he finished 15th in the 400 free, 18th in the 800 free, and 24th in the 200 free and 1500 free; his 200/400 times were PBs.

All his best SCY times come from last March’s NCSA Spring Championship where was runner-up in the 500 free, 3rd in the 1000 and 1650, and 15th in the 200 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:17.01

1000 free – 9:08.43

500 free – 4:21.65

200 free – 1:38.91

100 free – 46.67

Stanford is assembling one of the top distance groups in the country. The Cardinal took 3rd through 8th in the men’s 1650 free at 2018 Pac-12 Championships (in order: Johannes Calloni FR, Grant Shoults SO, James Murphy SO, Matthew Hirschberger FR, True Sweetser SO, and Liam Egan SR). Matejka will have all but Egan in his training group when he arrives on The Farm.

