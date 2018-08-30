NISCA Releases 2018-2019 All-America Time Standards

The 2018-2019 NISCA All-American time standards are now live on the NISCA website. Once again, these times have gotten much faster than the previous set of standards. 91% of the time standards have gotten faster, with 45% of those time changes having greater than a 0.3% decrease, or greater than a 15/100 second drop. For both the girls SCY and SCM All-American times, 6 of the 11 events have gotten faster by a 0.3% decrease.

Anybody who hits those standards, in either short course yards or short course meters, will earn an All-American designation upon approval of an application submitted by their coach. Swimmers who then reached the consideration standard will be added until 100 swimmers are chosen per event.

The All-American diving standards are listed below:

BOYS – Minimum score of 375 points and D.D. of Optional Dives 13.3 or higher.

GIRLS – Minimum score of 375 points and D.D. of Optional Dives 13.0 or higher.

Applications can be submitted from November 1st through June 15th, as mentioned in the official rules.

NISCA only recognizes athletes whose applications are submitted by the deadline.

2018-2019 Time Standards

BOYS BOYS BOYS BOYS 2018 TIME STANDARDS GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS GIRLS Meters Meters Yards Yards Yards Yards Meters Meters All-America Consideration All-America Consideration Event Consideration All-America Consideration All-America 1:44.07 1:45.86 1:33.34 1:34.94 200 medley relay 1:46.44 1:44.54 1:58.79 1:56.67 1:49.16 1:51.05 1:38.52 1:40.23 200 free 1:50.65 1:48.80 2:02.69 2:00.55 2:01.91 2:04.18 1:49.83 1:51.77 200 IM 2:04.02 2:01.69 2:17.66 2:15.08 23.05 23.45 20.60 20.96 50 free 23.58 23.23 26.29 25.90 54.54 55.73 48.96 50.03 100 fly 55.63 54.45 1:01.80 1:00.49 49.98 50.86 44.99 45.78 100 free 51.13 50.29 56.86 55.92 3:55.96 4:00.04 4:28.75 4:33.39 400/500 free 4:57.09 4:52.26 4:20.61 4:16.37 1:34.77 1:36.01 1:24.92 1:26.03 200 free relay 1:37.16 1:35.50 1:48.53 1:46.67 55.03 56.26 49.53 50.64 100 back 56.11 54.89 1:02.34 1:00.98 1:02.08 1:03.39 55.93 57.11 100 breast 1:04.05 1:02.60 1:11.22 1:09.61 3:27.47 3:30.47 3:06.24 3:08.93 400 free relay 3:31.27 3:27.79 3:55.35 3:50.92

2017-2018 Time Standards