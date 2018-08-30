Northwestern Picks Up NCAA D3 Champ Mary Erb from Connecticut College

Readfield, Maine’s Mary Erb, the 2017 NCAA Division III Champion in the 200 breast, has announced her transfer from Connecticut College to Northwestern University.

“I am thrilled to be taking this next step both athletically and academically, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me at Northwestern!”

Erb spent two seasons with the Camels after graduating from Kents Hills School in 2016. As a freshman, she won the 200 breast (2:14.61) and finished 18th in prelims in the 100 breast (1:04.11) at 2017 NCAA Division III Championships. The following year at the 2018 D3 meet she failed to qualify for the 200 breast final, finishing 19th in prelims with 2:20.60. She was a member of two consolation-final relays, splitting 29.38 50 breast on the 4×50 medley relay and 1:03.84 on the 4×100.

Erb represented Mid-Maine Dolphins in club swimming during her prep years but hasn’t competed outside of college since 2016 YMCA Short Course Nationals.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.40

100 breast – 1:03.27

200 breast – 2:14.61

200 IM – 2:12.26

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]m.com.

SwimSwam Transfer Tracker