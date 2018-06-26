Class of 2019 #9 Will Tarvestad Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford

Kentucky-native Will Tarvestad has announced his verbal commitment to Stanford University’s class of 2023. He is the second of our top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2019 to opt for The Farm; Shane Blinkman announced his intention earlier this month.

“Excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Stanford University! Thank you to my family, coaches, team, and friends for helping me this far. Can’t wait to see what the future holds on The Farm! Go Card! #fearthetree🌲”

Tarvestad, who represents Triton Swimming and North Oldham High School in Goshen, Kentucky, is one of only two sub-20 freestylers in the class of 2019. He won the 50 free at the 2018 KHSAA State Championships in 19.94, a 7/10 improvement from the Kentucky State Meet his sophomore year, and a new Kentucky high school state record. He finished under the state record in the 100 free, too, but his second-place 44.16 was 17/100 behind Hunter Tapp’s record of 43.99. After high school season, Tarvestad notched PBs in the SCY 100 fly, 100/200 back and 500 free, then launched his 2018 LCM campaign with new times in the 100 back and 200 fly at Pro Swim Series Indianapolis.

Tarvestad will have 2 year overlap with Alberto Mestre, Stanford’s only A-finalist in the 50 free at 2018 Pac-12 Championships. Tarvestad would have scored for the Cardinal in the C-finals of both the 50 free and 100 free at this year’s conference meet.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 19.94

100 free – 44.16

200 free – 1:38.11

100 fly – 48.73

100 back – 49.14

