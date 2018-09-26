Rockwall’s Janelle Hummingbird Makes Verbal Commitment to Arkansas

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Janelle Hummingbird, a senior at Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas, has given her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Arkansas beginning in the fall of 2019. She will join Emma Hultquist and Jessie Beckwith in the Razorbacks’ class of 2023.

“The team is really, friendly, the coaching staff is super supportive and relatable, and the campus is beautiful! The academic choices are amazing! So glad to have found my home for the next four years… thank you to my coaches, friends and family for helping me through this journey… GO HOGS!!”

Hummingbird is Rockwall High School’s team captain; she has qualified for the Texas UIL 6A State Meet in each of the past 3 years. At the 2018 6A Championships she finished 16th in the 200 IM (2:09.65) and 18th in the 100 back (57.77) and swam on the 9th-place 400 free relay and on the 200 medley relay. She swims year-round for Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence (RACE) under coach Neil Walker. Her main events are 100/200 back and IM. At the 2018 Summer Sectionals meet in Austin, she swam the backstroke leg in the 400 IM relay which earned a Junior Nationals cut and notched personal bests in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back and has improved her PBs in all her main events over the last year.

SCY LCM 100 free: 53.41 — 200 free: 1:52.82 — 500 free: 5:01.04 — 100 back: 56.78 1:04.95 200 back: 2:00.57 2:19.93 200 IM: 2:06.33 2:25.80 100 fly: — 1:05.95