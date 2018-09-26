George Mason Scores a Trio of Verbals: Lewantowicz, Gasper and Lucht

George Mason University swimming and diving team is three verbal commitments into the 2019 recruiting season after hearing from Emily Lewantowicz, Ashton Gasper, and Sammy Lucht.

‏Emily Lewantowicz

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to George Mason University to continue my athletic and academic career! A huge thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have helped me along the way! Go Patriots!”

Louisville, Kentucky’s Lewantowicz is a senior at Assumption High School who concentrates mainly on sprint free, fly and IM. At the 2018 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships, she finished 10th in the 50 free (24.06) and 7th in the 100 free (52.41), earning PBs in both events. She does her club swimming with Cardinal Aquatics and is coming off a strong LCM season in which she improved in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM and was a finalist in the 50/100/200/400 free at Kentucky Senior Championships.

50 free – 24.06

100 free – 52.41

200 free – 1:57.78

Ashton Gasper

“Ashton Gasper is excited to announce her verbal commitment to continue her swimming and academic career at George Mason University starting in the fall of 2019. Proud to be a Patriot!”

Apex, North Carolina’s Gasper swims for the Marlins of Raleigh and Apex Friendship High School. She specializes in 100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 200/400 IM. She swam the 200 IM at 2018 NCHSAA Girls’ 4A Championships and contributed to Friendship’s 10th-place finish in the 400 free relay.

100 free – 1:56.15

200 back – 2:08.32

200 IM – 2:09.32

400 IM – 4:31.04

Sammy Lucht

Raleigh, North Carolina’s Lucht is a senior at Jesse O. Sanderson High School and swims year-round for Marlins of Raleigh. A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast, he placed 5th in the 100 breast and 19th in the 200 IM at 2018 NCHSAA Boys’ 4A Championships. In club swimming, he competed in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at Cary Futures, going best times in both 200s. He also improved his PBs in fly, back, free, and IM this summer.

100 breast – 99

200 breast – 2:05.25

200 IM – 1:57.76

400 IM – 4:08.23

Lucht was congratulated by his brothers on Twitter:

Huge shoutout to Sanderson’s finest on his commitment to George Mason University, Congrats brotha much love 😎😎🤙🏻 @sjlucht01 #SPARTANS pic.twitter.com/urlG3DXliu — Stephen Lucht (@stephenlucht99) September 24, 2018

Congrats to smallestgucci on committing to George Mason! Proud of you brother pic.twitter.com/fxLt2hWsFv — andy lucht (@biggucciandy) September 24, 2018