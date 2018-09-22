Fast-rising Grady Wheeler Announces Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Grady Wheeler has announced via social media that he plans to swim at Auburn University beginning in 2019-20.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn! With the amazing coaches & team, I knew it was the perfect fit for me. I’d like to thank God, my family, and friends for helping me along the way. War Eagle!🦅🐅”

Wheeler is a senior at Saint Xavier High School in Cincinnati. He placed 8th in the 500 free and 14th in the 200 free at the 2018 Ohio State High School Division I Championships, contributing to the Bombers’ 10th consecutive OHSAA state swimming title. In club swimming he represents Mason Manta Rays. Wheeler has made great strides over the past two years and now boasts Winter Juniors or better time standards in the LCM 200/400/800/1500 free and in the SCY 1000/1650 free. At Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine he competed in the 400/800/1500 free and led off the 4×100 medley and 4×100 free relays. He also swam the 100 free and 200 back at Time Trials. The week resulted in new PBs in the 100/200/800/1500 free and 100/200 back.

Wheeler will join the Tigers with fellow class of 2023 verbal commits Aidan Stoffle, Christian Sztolcman, Daniel Berlitz, Jack Armstrong, Nick Vance, and Niklas Eberly.

Top SCY times: 2016 2017 2018 1650 free 16:22.93 15:56.69 15:45.62 1000 free N/A 9:29.45 9:19.81 500 free 4:43.23 4:32.64 4:32.04 200 free 1:46.60 1:42.56 1:41.55 400 IM 4:23.17 4:08.50 4:05.72 Top LCM times: 2016 2017 2018 1500 free 17:13.86 16:52.50 15:56.62 800 free 9:19.64 8:38.20 8:20.88 400 free 4:23.49 4:10.63 4:02.61 200 free 2:05.43 2:00.43 1:54.37

Congrats, Grady Wheeler!🐅🦅

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn! With the amazing coaches & team, I knew it was the perfect fit for me. I’d like to thank God, my family, and friends for helping me along the way. War Eagle! pic.twitter.com/4sw88iPNvg — Mason Manta Rays (@RAYSswimming) September 18, 2018