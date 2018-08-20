Auburn Reels in Verbal Commitment from 2x MHSAA D2 Champ Niklas Eberly

According to his Dexter High School coach, two-time Michigan High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year Michael McHugh, Niklas Eberly is headed to Auburn University in 2019-20. Eberly was a major contributor to McHugh’s third consecutive (and fourth in 7 years) MHSAA Division II state title this past season: he won the 200 free (1:40.16) and 100 fly (48.83) and led off the winning 200 free relay (21.09) and second-place 400 free relay (45.68).

In both club, where he represents Club Wolverine, and high school, Eberly has made great strides over the past year. His best SCY 200 free and 100 fly times (both from prelims at the 2018 state meet) are each over 1.5 seconds faster than his top performances from the previous year. His LCM progression has been even more notable: between the 2018 NCSA Summer Championships and PSS Columbus, Eberly improved his lifetime bests in the 50 fly (-1 second), 100 fly (-1.9), 200 fly (-5.1), 50 free (-.6), 100 free (-2.4), 200 free (-3.1), and 100 breast (-2.8). His top SCY times include:

100 fly – 48.81

50 fly – 23.56

200 free – 1:39.95

100 free – 47.17

50 free – 21.54

Eberly will join an Auburn class of 2023 that also includes verbal commits Aidan Stoffle, Christian Sztolcman, Daniel Berlitz, Jack Armstrong, and Nick Vance.