Ikee Breaks Own 100 Free Games Record In 53.27, Now Has Three Golds

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

Shortly after winning the women’s 50 fly in a new Asian Games Record of 25.55, Japan’s Rikako Ikee was back at it in the 100 freestyle as she took down her own Games Record for another gold in 53.27. She had initially broken the record leading off Japan’s 400 free relay in 53.60, taking out the 2010 mark of China’s Tang Yi (54.12).

China’s Zhu Menghui really attacked the front-end of the race, flipping at the 50 with a half-second advantage over Ikee in 25.49. However, Ikee ran her down coming home, splitting 27.27 as Zhu settled for the silver in 53.49.

Ikee has been faster this year, setting the Asian Record earlier this year in 53.03, but Zhu’s swim improves her season-best of 54.32 by 0.83 and moves her from 35th up into 13th in the world. She was just off her personal best of 53.40.

The bronze went to Yang Junxuan of China in 54.17, and Japan’s Tomomi Aoki was the only other swimmer sub-55 for 4th in 54.58.

After just two days of competition, Ikee now has three gold medals to her credit, and will have several more chances for more throughout the meet. She has also set the Asian Games Record in every event she’s swum, breaking the record on the relay, the relay lead-off, the 50 fly, and now lowering her lead-off split here with the gold medal.