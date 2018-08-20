GHSA 6A State Champion Alex Mashburn to Swim for Cumberlands

Alex Mashburn of Dalton, Georgia has committed to swim for the University of the Cumberlands in the class of 2022. He will join fellow commits Cole Huggard and Daniel Sims in the fall.

“I’m beyond blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic careers at the University of the Cumberlands! I have been blessed for the last 17 years to have nothing but support from my family and coaches, and can’t wait to swim under coach Skelly in the Fall. Colossians 3:17 ‘And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father through him’ #PatriotPride #pats2022”

Mashburn’s teammate at Dalton High School and Carpet Capital Aquatics Club, Ross Valdez, told SwimSwam, “Alex has swum for Carpet Capital Aquatics Club for the past 9 years and has earned the role as a leader. Alex makes everyone around him a better person. He has a great sense of humor which keeps everyone afloat when the goings get tough. He is a great worker.”

Mashburn was a big contributor to the Dalton High School state championship title at the 2018 GHSA 6A state meet in February. He placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:56.70) and 100 fly (52.18) individually, and led off the first-place 200 free relay (22.29) and runner-up 400 free relay (49.04). As a member of the CCAC National Team he has competed in numerous NCSA Juniors meets. This summer, he improved his LCM 50 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM times at the Richard Quick Invitational.

According to Valdez, “his best events are the 200 IM, 50/100 Fly, and 100 Free, but is very efficient and adaptable in any event.”

Top SCY times:

50 Free- 22.64

100 Free- 48.46

50 Fly- 24.23

100 Fly- 52.15

100 IM- 55.71

200 IM- 1:55.93

Top LCM times:

50 Free- 26.24

100 Free- 57.67

50 Fly- 27.47

100 Fly- 59.45

200 IM- 2:17.98