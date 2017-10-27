Divergent Paths for Sims Twins: Matthew to Bellarmine; Daniel to Cumberlands

Matthew Sims and Daniels Sims, twin brothers who swim for Northern Kentucky Clippers and Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood, Kentucky, have both made verbal commitments to their respective colleges: Matthew will attend Bellarmine University in Louisville, while Daniel will head to University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academics and swimming career at the University of the Cumberlands. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Go Patriots!🔴⚪️🔵”

Daniel placed 11th in the 50 free (22.30) and 12th in the 100 free (48.93) at the 2017 KSHAA State Swimming & Diving Championships. He led off the 9th-place 200 free relay (22.40) and anchored the 5th-place 400 free relay (48.29), contributing to Dixie Heights’ seventh-place team finish in the boys’ meet. In club swimming, Daniel specializes in breaststroke and IM. He is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200m breast, after having updated the times in all his best events (LCM 50 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM) at Columbus Sectionals this summer.

The Patriots finished fourth in the men’s meet at 2017 NAIA Nationals. Daniel would have scored in the B finals of the 200 breast and 400 IM. He will have one year of overlap with Jacob Smith, NAIA runner-up in the 200 breast and third-place finisher in the 100 breast, and two years with Joel Westerlind, who placed 6th in the 400 IM, 10th in the 200 IM, and 14th in the 200 back.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:08.61

100 breast – 59.98

400 IM – 4:13.95

200 IM – 1:58.84

50 free – 22.09

100 free – 48.88

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academics and athletic career at Bellarmine University! Thank you to my coaches, family, and anyone else who help me along the way. Go Knights!🛡⚔️

Matthew is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who specializes in fly, free, and IM. He took fifth in the 100 fly (51.40) and 12th in the 200 free (1:45.50) at the 2017 KSHAA State Meet. Swimming on the same relays as his brother, he anchored the 4×50 free in 22.59 and led off the 4×100 in 48.82. In club swimming, He had an excellent end-of-summer meet at Columbus Sectionals, coming away with best times in the 50 free, 1500 free, 100 fly, 200 fly (Winter Juniors cut), and 400 IM.

Matthew would have made the A final in the 200 fly at 2017 GLVC Championships, but would have been just off scoring position in the 100 fly (it took 50.26 to make the B final).

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 50.90

200 fly – 1:51.89

100 free – 48.82

200 free – 1:45.02

200 IM – 1:57.22

400 IM – 4:11.77

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].