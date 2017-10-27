Distance Freestyler Nick Harris Gives Verbal Commitment to In-state IUPUI

Nick Harris from Fishers, Indiana has verbally committed to Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis for the 2018-19 season.

“I chose IUPUI because of the outstanding academic opportunities offered, as well as the amazing coaching staff and world class pool. I am looking forward to continuing my athletic and academic careers next year at IUPUI! Go Jags!”

Harris swims for Fishers High School and the club team Fishers Area Swimming Tigers. He specializes in distance freestyle, and at the 2017 IHSAA Boys Swimming/Diving Championship he placed seventh in the 500 free with 4:38.41 (and a personal best time of 4:35.85 in prelims). Two weeks later he was runner-up in both the 1000 free and 1650 free at the Indiana Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, going best times in both events.

Harris competed at NCSA Summer Championship in the 200/400/1500 free and 200 back, and notched PBS in all four events.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:56.36

1000 free – 9:31.04

500 free – 4:35.85

200 free – 1:44.46

100 free – 50.19

200 back – 1:58.91

100 back – 55.20

