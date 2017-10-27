“Lane 0-Lane Of Dreams” Nominated at The Sport Film Festival Italy

“Lane 0 The Lane Of Dreams” Is A Feature Length Documentary About The Struggle Of A Group Of Swimmers From Developing Nations Trying To Qualify For The Olympic Games For The First Time. A Story About Pursuing Your Dreams And Overcoming Adversity. All The Swimmers Trained Under Coach ” Muguel Lopez Alvarado” In Phuket, Thanland. Some Of Them Qualified For Olympics For The First Time In 2016.

Storyline

A group of swimmers from developing nations train hard at a state of the art sports center in Thailand. Working for the first time with proper facilities and under the guidance of a world-class coach, they are making amazing progress and improving on their personal best each time. They have one year left in order to qualify for the Olympics. For most of them, it would be the first time somebody from their country gets through on their own merit. In a country full of inaccessible swimming pools, Shajan and Sajina are two Maldivian sisters who train in the sea. Nepalese Sofia can only swim during the summertime because there are no heated pools in the Himalayas. Eroi is a Rwandese boy who trains in a lake watching Internet videos. These are just some of the characters of Lane 0, a story about those unknown athletes who race in the side lanes and always finish last. Now they are immersed in an experience that will change their lives forever.

The Documentary has been nominated at the sport film festival in italy. You can vote by liking the video on youtube (Link Here)



Swimmers:

Sofia Gadegaard – Nepal Sajan Prakash – India Kimiko Raheem – Sri Lanka Cheran De Silva – Sri Lanka Ayman Kelzieh – Syria Aminath Shajan – Maldives Eroi Maniraguha – Rwanda Aisath Sajina – Maldives

Coach:

Muguel Lopez Alvarado David Escolar

About Manuel Tera

Manuel Tera Is A Director, Producer And Assistant Director. He Was Born In Seville (Spain) In 1975 And Studied Film At University Of Navarra (Spain) And UCLA Extension (California, USA).



