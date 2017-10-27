Duke Lands Verbal Commitment from 2x OHSAA Champion Lucy Callard

Cincinnati, Ohio’s Lucy Callard has announced her verbal commitment to Duke University for 2018-19. Callard swims for The Seven Hills School and Cincinnati Aquatic Club and will join Brynne O’Shea, Easop Lee, Melissa Pish, Rachel Peroni, Shae Nicolaisen, Shayna Hollander, and Zoe Lusk in the class of 2022.

“I am excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Duke University. I am so grateful to Coach Colella and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be a Blue Devil. Elite athletics combined with unparalleled academics makes Duke the perfect place for me to grow as an athlete and a student. I can’t wait to represent such an amazing program and university. Go Duke!”

Callard is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, and the double defending Ohio State High School Division II champion in the 500 free. After placing fourth in the event as a freshman, she won it as a sophomore (4:51.31), then defended her title in February at the 2017 OSHAA Division II Championships. She also placed fourth in the 200 free (1:51.57), swam fly on the Cincinnati Seven Hills medley relay (25.76), and anchored the 400 free relay (52.38).

Callard was a finalist in the 500 free at Winter Junior Nationals East; she also competed in the 200 free and 200 fly, and took home a new time in the fly. She had an excellent long-course season, notching PBs in the 100/200 free, 200 back, and 100/200 fly.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:38.50

500 free – 4:50.16

200 free – 1:50.76

200 back – 2:02.70

200 fly – 2:02.69

400 IM – 4:24.94

