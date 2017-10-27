Chattahoochee Gold’s Kristina Friedrichs Gives Verbal Nod to CSU Rams

Kristina Friedrichs, who hails from Woodstock, Georgia, has verbally committed to swim for Colorado State University beginning next fall. Abbey Owenby, Elsa Litteken, and Grace Siebmann have also announced their verbal pledges to the Colorado State class of 2022.

“I’m so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim for Colorado State University! The coaches and swimmers were fantastic and made me feel right at home. As you can imagine the campus is gorgeous, and CSU has everything I am looking for academically! I’m so happy to be a part of the Ram family!”

Representing Sequoyah High School, Friedrichs placed seventh in the 50 free (24.20) and 13th in the 100 free (52.63) at the 2017 GHSA 6-7 A State Swimming & Diving Meet. The prior year, swimming in the 1A-5A division, she was runner-up in the 100 free (52.17) and fourth in the 50 (23.99). Friedrichs swims year-round with Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club. She had an excellent long course season, clocking new PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM at the Georgia Swimming Senior Long Course State Championships.

Friedrichs’s best times would have landed her in the B final of the 200 free, and the C finals of the 100 free and 100 fly, at the 2017 Mountain West Conference Championships.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.59

100 free – 51.20

200 free – 1:50.86

100 back – 57.83

100 fly – 55.86

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].