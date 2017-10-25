NIAA State Champion Grace Siebmann Sends Verbal to Colorado State

Las Vegas, Nevada’s Grace Siebmann has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the Colorado State University Rams in the fall of 2018. Abbey Owenby and Elsa Litteken, who have already announced their verbal pledges, will join her in the class of 2022.

“I picked the team because I knew it was a program that could help me continue to better myself both in and out of the pool while being surrounded with goal oriented and supportive teammates and coaching staff. And it’s somewhere I know I’ll be happy.”

Siebmann is a senior at Palo Verde High School and a key member of its state title-winning swim team. At the 2017 NIAA Division 4 Swimming and Diving Championships, she was a member of the state title-winning 200 free relay and swam breast on the runner-up medley relay, and added an individual silver medal in the 100 breast (1:05.88) and bronze in the 200 IM (2:05.88). Siebmann swims year-round for coach Ron Aitken at Sandpipers of Nevada. She had an impressive long-course season, dropping quite a bit of time in some of her events (e.g., 7 seconds in the 400 IM and 3 in the 100 fly). She was runner-up in the 400 IM (4:50.52), 6th in the 200 IM (2:20.52), and 16th in the 200 breast (2:39.76) at NCSA Summer Championship. She also swam at Summer Junior Nationals where she picked up a new PB in the 200 breast (2:37.94). Siebmann updated pretty much all her LCM times over the summer (50/100/400/800/1500 free, 50/200 back, 100/200 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM).

Her top SCY times are:

100 breast – 1:05.77

200 breast – 2:18.47

200 IM – 2:05.23

400 IM – 4:21.49

100 fly – 56.94

1650 free – 17:08.08

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].