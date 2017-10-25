Akron Lands Verbal from Canada Free/Fly Sprinter Sarah Watson

Sarah Watson from Winnipeg in Manitoba, Canada has verbally committed to swim for the University of Akron next fall.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Akron! I immediately fell in love with the girls, coaches, and campus when I visited. Akron is the place where I can further develop both in the pool and the classroom. I cannot wait to work and compete with such an amazing team! Go Zips!”

Watson swims for University Of Manitoba Bisons and specializes in free and fly, although she is versatile enough to have an IM whose converted time would have been 19th at the 2017 Women’s MAC Championships. (Note: the Mid-Atlantic Conference only scores an A final and a B final.) Watson’s best time in the 100 fly would have made the A final, and her times in the 50 free and 100 free would have made B finals, at the 2017 conference meet, adding even more firepower to the Zips’ lineup.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 26.69 (23.32)

100 free – 57.86 (50.68)

200 free – 2:07.85 (1:52.29)

100 fly – 1:02.24 (54.81)

200 IM – 2:21.97 (2:05.01)

Joining Watson in the Zips’ class of 2022 will be fellow verbal commits Andrea Fischer, Avery Movold, and Lauren Cooper.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].