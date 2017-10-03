Multi-sport Athlete Avery Movold Announces Verbal to Akron

Avery Movold, from Prince George, British Columbia, has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Akron next fall. She will join the already-committed Andrea Fischer in the class of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce that I’ve verbally commiView Posttted to the University of Akron. The team atmosphere was awesome and the coaching staff were so nice, it made me feel at home. I think Akron is a perfect fit for me, challenging me in the pool and the classroom. GO ZIPS !!!”

In addition to swimming, Movold excels at soccer and running. She plays for a select travel team in soccer, and she competes in triathlons (which she has been winning since she was 9). Movold attends Prince George Secondary School and swims for Prince George Barracuda Swim Club.

The 6’1” Movold specializes primarily in free and back. At the Canadian Junior Nationals this summer she went lifetime bests of 2:05.44 in the 200m free and 2:16.98 in the 200m back, finishing 4th and 5th, respectively, in the 15-17 years age group.

SCM (converted to SCY):

200 free – 2:01.53 (1:49.48)

400 free – 4:18.05 (4:54.91)

LCM (converted to SCY):

100 back – 1:04.51 (57.03)

200 back – 2:16.83 (2:01.10)

200 free – 2:05.44 (1:50.12)

