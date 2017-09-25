Versatile Andrea Fischer Gives Akron its First Verbal Commitment for 2018-19

Andrea Fischer from Oak Grove, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to swim for The University of Akron beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I fell in love with Akron on my first trip last April. Aside from the beautiful campus, Akron has a great coaching staff and a team with a very close bond. The girls always made me feel welcome as if I was already part of the team. I wanted to choose a school that feels like home and everything about Akron feels like home. Go Zips!!”

Fischer is a senior at Andover High School, where she is captain of the girls’ swim team. At the 2016 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships she placed fifth in the 100 breast and 12th in the 100 fly and contributed to Andover’s 4th-place medley relay and 12th-place 200 free relay. Fischer is a member of the FASTjets national team, with whom she has traveled to both Sectionals and Junior Nationals. At this summer’s Minnesota Long Course State Championship, Fischer went best times in all her top events: 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

While she is currently just off scoring range from the 2017 Women’s MAC Championships (the conference only scores an A final and a B final), Fischer is versatile enough to be able to fill in where most needed by the Zips.

Top SCY events:

100 fly – 57.12

100 breast – 1:05.34

200 fly – 2:08.79

200 breast – 2:24.04

200 IM – 2:08.58

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].