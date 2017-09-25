WIAA Diving Runner-up Sami Nickerson Verbally Commits to NC State

Thiensville, Wisconsin’s Sami Nickerson has verbally committed to dive at North Carolina State University beginning with the 2018-19 season.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to dive at NC State University! Not only did I fall in love with the team and coaches, but it felt like home. With great academics and a family-like team, they have it all. I’d like to thank my family and coaches who have helped me get to this point. I can’t wait for the next four years! GO WOLFPACK!”

Nickerson dives for Homestead High School and Schroeder Diving Team under Todd Hill. She was runner-up in 1-meter diving at the 2016 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet last November, finishing with 473.80 points. Her best event is the platform, however; she finished 8th in the event at the 2017 YMCA Nationals Championships, with 361.40 points.

Below are some of her dives:

2016 WIAA Girls Division I Sectional

2016 North Shore Conference Diving Championship

2016 WIAA DI State Diving Championships

2016 Sectional and Conference Diving Championships

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].