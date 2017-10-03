Arizona State Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Breaststroker Sheridan Schreiber

Sheridan Schreiber from SwimAtlanta and West Forsyth High School has given her verbal commitment to swim at Arizona State University.
“Words cannot express how excited I am to become an ASU Sun Devil. I chose Arizona State because the coaches and team immediately made me feel right at home and part of the ASU family. It has always been a dream of mine to swim at ASU; I cannot wait to get there and be part of such an exciting team with amazing athletes and people! Go SUN DEVILS!!!”
Schreiber is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American who specializes in breaststroke, butterfly, and IM. She placed 4th in the 100 breast (1:02.99) and 5th in the 100 fly (56.41) at the 2017 GHSA 6A State Swimming & Diving Meet. The previous two years she was runner-up in the breast. In club swimming, she was an A finalist in the 50/100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at this summer’s Georgia Swimming LSC Senior State Long Course Championships. She left the meet with new PBs in the 50/100/200 butterfly, as well as the 200 IM.
Top SCY times:
- 50 breast – 30.55
- 100 breast – 1:02.99
- 200 breast – 2:19.19
- 50 fly – 29.03
- 100 fly – 56.41
- 200 IM – 2:07.20
Schreiber will suit up for the Sun Devils with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits Abigail Mawae, Brady Estrada, Claire Grover, Lizzy Spears, and Ruby Martin.
