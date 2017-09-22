Arizona State Lands Verbal Commitment from Iowa Flyer Ruby Martin

Ruby Martin has announced via social media that she is now a verbal commit to the Arizona State University class of 2022.

“I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Arizona State University! I’m excited to join Coach Bowman and my future teammates! Go Sun Devils! #forksup”

Coralville, Iowa’s Martin is a senior at West High School. She swims for Iowa Flyers Swim Club, where she has developed into the top 200 butterflyer in the class of 2018. Martin finished fourth in the 200m fly at 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials with the 10th-fastest time in history for a 15-16 girl. She followed up with a win in the 200y fly at Winter Juniors West, and top-8 finishes in the 500 free (8th) and 200 IM (5th). She was also 9th in the 100 fly. This summer she competed at both Summer Nationals/WC Trials and the U.S. Open. At the former she finaled in the 50/100/200m butterfly events. At the latter she won the 200 fly, and placed 18th in the 400 free.

Martin brings big point-scoring potential to Tempe. She would have been the lone Sun Devil in the finals of the butterfly events at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Championship, qualifying for the A final in the 200 and the B final in the 100. Her 200/400 IM times would also have made the B finals at Conference, where she would have joined current sophomore Chloe Isleta and current junior Marlies Ross as a top-16 scorer for ASU.

SCY times:

200 fly – 1:54.74

100 fly – 52.99

400 IM – 4:13.70

200 IM – 2:00.04

500 free – 4:47.47

200 free – 1:47.20

200 back – 1:57.73

Martin will join the Sun Devils with fellow verbal commits to the class of 2022: Abigail Mawae, Brady Estrada, Claire Grover, and Lizzy Spears.

