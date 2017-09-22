Louisville v. Kentucky Dual for KY Bragging Rights Set for Jan. 20

Louisville has released its schedule for this year’s NCAA season.

They’ll kick off their season with two invitational-style meets, facing national powerhouses first at the Notre Dame Relays from Oct. 6-7 and then at the SMU Classic (W only) one weekend later.

The Cardinals will host Michigan for a two-day dual, before Tennessee comes to town for a dual. Winter Nationals will be the Cards’ mid-season invite meet, but first they will travel to Charlottesville to take on a new-look UVA squad with former NC State coach Todd DeSorbo at the helm.

The men will head to their SMU Classic in January after the break, and then two late January home duals against Kentucky and Indiana will close out their regular season.

Eyes will be on Mallory Comerford and a young crop of sprinters leading the way on the women’s side, while the men will be in rebuilding mode this year after losing a huge senior class.