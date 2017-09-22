Louisville v. Kentucky Dual for KY Bragging Rights Set for Jan. 20

Karl Ortegon
September 22nd, 2017 ACC, College, News

Louisville has released its schedule for this year’s NCAA season.

They’ll kick off their season with two invitational-style meets, facing national powerhouses first at the Notre Dame Relays from Oct. 6-7 and then at the SMU Classic (W only) one weekend later.

The Cardinals will host Michigan for a two-day dual, before Tennessee comes to town for a dual. Winter Nationals will be the Cards’ mid-season invite meet, but first they will travel to Charlottesville to take on a new-look UVA squad with former NC State coach Todd DeSorbo at the helm.

The men will head to their SMU Classic in January after the break, and then two late January home duals against Kentucky and Indiana will close out their regular season.

Eyes will be on Mallory Comerford and a young crop of sprinters leading the way on the women’s side, while the men will be in rebuilding mode this year after losing a huge senior class.

Date Opponent Location Time/Result Details
Intrasquad Meet
9/29/2017 vs Red and Black Intrasquad Meet Louisville, Ky. 3 p.m.
9/30/2017 vs Red and Black Intrasquad Scrimmage Louisville, Ky. 8 a.m.
10/6/2017 vs Notre Dame Relays South Bend, IN 5 p.m. Details
10/7/2017 at Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. 10 a.m.
SMU Classic
10/13/2017 vs SMU Classic (Women) Dallas, Texas TBA Details
10/14/2017 vs SMU Classic (Women) Dallas, Texas TBA
10/20/2017 vs Michigan Louisville, Ky. TBA
10/21/2017 vs Michigan Louisville, Ky. TBA
11/2/2017 vs University of Tennessee Louisville, Ky. 2 p.m.
11/10/2017 at Virginia Charlottesville, VA 5 p.m. Details
11/11/2017 at Virginia Charlottesville, VA 10 a.m.
USA Winter Championships
11/30/2017 vs USA Winter Nationals Columbus, Ohio All Day Details
12/1/2017 vs USA Winter Nationals Columbus, Ohio All Day
12/2/2017 vs USA Winter Nationals Columbus, Ohio All Day Details
SMU Classic
1/12/2018 vs SMU Classic (Men) Dallas, Texas TBA
1/13/2018 vs SMU Classic (Men) Dallas, Texas TBA Details
1/20/2018 vs Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1 p.m.
1/26/2018 vs Indiana (Senior Day) Louisville, Ky. 2 p.m.
Louisville Invitational
2/13/2018 vs Louisville Invitational Louisville, Ky. All Day
2/14/2018 vs Louisville Invitational Louisville, Ky. All Day
ACC Championships (Women)
2/14/2018 vs ACC Women’s Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day Details
2/15/2018 vs ACC Women’s Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day
2/16/2018 vs ACC Women’s Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day Details
2/17/2018 vs ACC Women’s Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day
ACC Championships (Men)
2/21/2018 vs ACC Men’s Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day Details
2/22/2018 vs ACC Men’s Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day
2/23/2018 vs ACC Men’s Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day Details
Championship Qualifying Meet (Women)
2/24/2018 vs Championship Qualifying Meet (Women) TBA TBA
ACC Championships (Men)
2/24/2018 vs ACC Men’s Championships Greensboro, N.C. All Day Details
Championship Qualifying Meet (Women)
2/25/2018 vs Championship Qualifying Meet (Women) TBA All Day
Championship Qualifying Meet (Men)
3/3/2018 vs Championship Qualifying Meet (Men) TBA All Day Details
3/4/2018 vs Championship Qualifying Meet (Men) TBA All Day
NCAA Diving Zones
3/8/2018 vs NCAA Diving Zones Columbus, Ohio All Day Details
3/9/2018 vs NCAA Diving Zones Columbus, Ohio All Day
3/10/2018 vs NCAA Diving Zones Columbus, Ohio All Day Details
Women’s NCAA Championships
3/14/2018 vs Women’s NCAA Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day
3/15/2018 vs Women’s NCAA Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day Details
3/16/2018 vs Women’s NCAA Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day
3/17/2018 vs Women’s NCAA Championships Columbus, Ohio All Day Details
Men’s NCAA Championships
3/21/2018 vs Men’s NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day
3/22/2018 vs Men’s NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day Details
3/23/2018 vs Men’s NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day
3/24/2018 vs Men’s NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day Details

