Colorado Backstroker Elsa Litteken Gives Verbal to In-State Rams

Highlands Ranch, Colorado’s Elsa Litteken has given a verbal commitment to Colorado State University for 2018-19.

“I chose Colorado State University because of the amazing swim program. I connected with Coach Woodard and Coach Mac right away. Fort Collins is a great college town, great campus and close to home.”

Litteken is homeschooled and swims for Douglas County High School. At the 2017 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships, she placed third in the 100 back (54.93) and seventh in the 50 free (23.94). She led off both the 200 medley relay (25.86) and the 200 free relay (24.27).

Litteken swims year-round for Highlands Ranch Aquatics. For the past two seasons in a row she has competed at both Winter Juniors and Summer Juniors (some combination of the 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM). Her top SCY times are:

50 back – 25.86

100 back – 54.65

200 back – 1:59.56

50 free – 23.94

100 free – 52.10

200 free – 1:53.57

Litteken will join the Rams with class of 2022 verbal commit Abbey Owenby.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].