Law Student Katie Meili Joins Georgetown Coaching Staff

Olympic and World Championship medalist Katie Meili has joined the Georgetown University Swimming and Diving staff as an assistant coach, head coach Jack Leavitt announced on Thursday. Meili, who announced earlier this summer that she would be attending Georgetown Law School in the fall, is coming off a highly successful last-12-months, having earned Olympic gold (4×100m medley relay) and bronze (100m breast) in Rio last summer, and gold (4×100m medley relay), silver (100m breast) and bronze (50m breast) this summer at FINA World Championships in Budapest.

“We’re thrilled to add such an impressive person as Katie to our staff,” Leavitt said. “Our team will benefit greatly from her presence, not only from her experience at the Olympic and world championships levels but her college experience at Columbia is very similar to what our team lives day in and day out. It’s inspiring to see what she accomplished and continues to accomplish as a student and a swimmer.”

Meili swam for Columbia University and was twice named Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet at Ivy League Championships (2012 and 2013). She is a two-time All-American and ten-time Ivy League champion. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the Georgetown swim team during my time at Georgetown Law,” Meili said. “I am grateful to Coach Leavitt and (Assistant) Coach Laura McGlaughlin for allowing me to get involved with the program and I am eager to both learn from and share knowledge with this incredible group of student-athletes.”