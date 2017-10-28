NM State Record-holder Ben Waterman Sends Verbal to Utah

Two-time NISCA All-American Ben Waterman from Albuquerque, New Mexico has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Utah for next fall. He will join fellow verbal commits Cole Giandinoto and Harrison Wayner in the class of 2022.

“I am extremely proud and excited to announce my commitment to The University of Utah. I loved the campus and the team, I can’t wait to get there next fall!”

Waterman is a senior at Eldorado High School, where he specializes in butterfly, mid-distance free and IM. Waterman won the New Mexico state title in the 100 fly (49.43) at the 2017 NMAA State Swimming Diving Championships in February. He place fifth in the 100 free (48.57), swam fly (21.77) on the winning 200 medley relay, and anchored the 400 free relay (46.70) to second place. Waterman is part of two high school state records from the 2016 state meet: Eldorado’s 200 free and 400 free relays.

Waterman swims year-round with Lobo Aquatic Club. He is a former state record-holder in 50 fly and currently owns the mark in the 100 IM. He competed this summer at Mt. Hood Sectionals in the 50/100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM, and clocked PBs in all but the IM. Waterman wrapped up his short-course season with all new times in his top events at Four Corners Sectionals. He finished third in the 100 fly, 11th in the 200 fly, 11th in the 200 free, and 15th in the 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 fly – 23.69

100 fly – 48.99

200 fly – 1:52.45

50 free – 21.93

200 free – 1:41.91

200 IM – 1:55.67

