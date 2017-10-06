Utah Secures Verbal Commitment from Freestyler Cole Giandinoto

San Antonio, Texas-native Cole Giandinoto has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Utah in the class of 2022.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at the University of Utah”

Giandinoto is homeschooled and swims for Alamo Area Aquatic Association (AAAA). He specializes mainly in mid-distance freestyle, and is a member of two record-holding relays for North Texas LSC: the 800 free relay and the 200 free relay, achieved while he was swimming with Lakeside Aquatic Club at Winter Juniors West last December. Since that meet, in which he swam his best-ever 100 free, Giandinoto improved his times in the SCY 50/200/500 free at Lakeside Stampede in March, and in the LCM 100/400/800 free and 100/200 fly during the summer.

Giandinoto has had slightly more success in long-course meters than in short-course yards, but he told SwimSwam that he was “looking to make some big improvements this short course season.”

SCY times:

100 free – 47.21

100 free – 45.94 relay split

200 free – 1:40.20

500 free – 4:31.63

100 fly – 51.16

200 fly – 1:54.08

LCM times:

100 free – 53.18

200 free – 1:54.13

400 free – 4:03.64

100 fly – 58.43

200 fly – 2:06.73

