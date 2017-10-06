New Zealand SC C’ships Day 4: Pascoe Collects Another World Record

2017 NEW ZEALAND SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, October 3rd – Saturday, October 7th

Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Center, Auckland

Prelims at 9am local/finals at 6pm local

SCM

Meet Site

Results

Live Stream (finals only)

Paralympic swimmer Sophie Pascoe increased her number of world records broken in Auckland this week to a mind-blowing 6, as the 24-year-old Kiwi made more history on night 4 of the New Zealand Short Course Championships. Competing in the 100m butterfly tonight, Pascoe cracked a new S10 World Record with her time of 1:03.13.

“It’s been a pleasure to be back home to race and be a part of a great week,” Pascoe said post-race.

Mary Fisher followed Pascoe’s lead with a new Para Swimming World Record of her own. Stopping the clock at 1:16.77, Fisher earned a new S11 World Record, hacking just under 4 seconds off of her own personal best in the process.

On top of the multiple age group records that fell yesterday, courtesy of Gabrielle Fa’amausili, Ciara Smith and others, Erika Fairweather established a new 13 years record in the 800m freestyle. Touching in 8:58.05, Fairweather easily won her age group’s national title by almost 30 seconds.

Fairweather had already set new 13 years age group records in the 400m IM (4:55.18), 400 free (4:22.52) and 200m free (2:03.57) thus far this week in Auckland.

National record holder Daniel Hunter has been suffering from illness this week, but was able to contribute to his Howick Pakuranga club’s 4x50m freestyle victory tonight. His squad earned a winning time of 1:30.37 in the men’s race.

The meet concludes tomorrow with two more sessions.