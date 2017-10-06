YNats Record-holder Madison Blakesley Verbally Commits to Arizona Wild

South Bend, Indiana’s Madison Blakesley has announced via social media her intent to swim for the University of Arizona beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Arizona next year! Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this process! Bear Down❤️💙”

Blakesley is a senior at Riley High School in South Bend. She has been a top-8 finisher in the 100 breast at the IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving State Tournament in each of her three high school seasons, and in the 50 free as a sophomore and as a junior. At the 2017 State Meet she was sixth in the 100 breast and seventh in the 50 free, and earned lifetime bests in both events.

Currently unattached, Blakesley has represented the Michiana Family YMCA Stingrays at YMCA Nationals for years. She won the 50 breast this summer at the 2017 YMCA National Long Course Championships, setting a new meet record in the process with 32.54. She placed 11th in the 100 breast (1:14.21). She also swam the 50 free, 200 breast, and 100 fly, and closed out the meet with new times in the 50/100 breast. Two weeks earlier at the Indiana Swimming Senior Championships she notched PBs in the 200 free and 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 29.25

100 breast – 1:03.85

200 breast – 2:21.83

50 free – 23.46

100 free – 52.96

100 fly – 57.87

Also verbally committed to the University of Arizona class of 2022 are Alayna Connor and Monica Gumina.

