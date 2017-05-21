Oregon Sprinter Alayna Connor Verbally Commits to Arizona for 2018-19

Alayna Connor, a junior at Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon, has made a verbal commitment to join the University of Arizona women’s swimming and diving team in the fall of 2018. Connor was runner-up in the 50 free (23.10) and 100 free (50.29) at the 2017 Oregon Class 6A High School Championships. She anchored Sunset’s state-champion 200 free relay as well as their runner-up 200 medley relay, contributing important points to the Apollos as they edged Jesuit by 4 points to win the state team title.

Connor swims year-round with The Dolphins Portland Swimming. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she competed at 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials last summer in the 50 free. This spring she took third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 and 50 free at Sectionals in Federal Way. Her top SCY times include:

50 free – 22.88

100 free – 49.69

200 free – 1:51.10

100 fly – 56.01

100 back – 57.43

Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Arizona! BEAR DOWN!❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/ILEpMgpQRi — Alayna Connor (@alaynaconnor88) May 21, 2017

