3x TX State Champ Monica Gumina 1st Arizona Verbal Commit in Augie Busch Era

Monica Gumina, a rising senior at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas has given the rebooted University of Arizona Women’s Swimming and Diving team their first verbal commitment. (Alayna Connor from Oregon made a verbal commitment to Arizona last May, two months before Augie Busch was appointed head coach of the Wildcats’ program.)

“I’m SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Arizona!! BEAR DOWN!❤️💙🐻⬇️”

Gumina won the 100 free and 200 free and anchored both Concordia Lutheran’s freestyle relays at the 2017 TAPPS State Division I Championships. As a sophomore at The Woodlands College Park High School, she won the 100 free and was runner-up in the 200 free at the 2016 UIL 6A State Meet. Gumina moved to Texas from Iowa the summer before her freshman year in high school.

Gumina does her year-round swimming with Magnolia Aquatic Club. She competed in the 50/100/200/400 free at Speedo Junior Nationals this summer, and in the 50/100/200 free and 100 back at Winter Juniors last December. Her top SCY times are:

200 free – 1:47.27

100 free – 50.21

50 free – 23.45

50 back – 26.89

100 back – 57.98

Gumina will have a year of overlap with Wildcat freestylers Katrina Konopka, Ashley Sutherland, Sarah Shimomura, and Emma McCarthy, and two years with Hannah Cox and Kirsten Jacobsen.

I'm SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Arizona!! BEAR DOWN!❤️💙🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1VfMW3pkMc — Monica Gumina (@monicaguminaa) September 1, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].