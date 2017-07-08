Augie Busch Named Head Coach At Arizona

The University of Arizona will be hiring Virginia’s Augie Busch as its new head coach for men’s and women’s swimming and diving, sources tell SwimSwam.

Busch has been the head coach at the University of Virginia for the past four seasons, winning ACC titles in three of those four years and putting up a pair of top-5 NCAA finishes. Busch had long been rumored to be one of the top candidates for the vacant Arizona job, carrying several key ties to the Wildcat program.

Busch is an Arizona alumnus himself, graduating the university in 1998. He’s also the son of longtime Arizona head coach Frank Busch. Frank Busch led the Wildcats from 1989 until 2011, when he took over as USA Swimming’s National Team Director.

Since then, Arizona’s had quite a bit of turnover at the top of its coaching staff. The Wildcats hired Eric Hansen away from Wisconsin in 2011, but by the fall of 2013, Hansen took an unexpected leave of absence from the team and eventually resigned. The school then tabbed longtime assistant Rick ‘Rocket’ Demont to head up the program.

Demont was well-respected in his four years leading the program, but he announced his retirement earlier this spring. Demont had been with the Arizona program in some capacity for 30 years.

Augie Busch coached alongside Frank Busch and Demont in Arizona from 2003 to 2011.

Sources also say Augie Busch will be bringing along two key assistants from Virginia who also have Arizona ties. Younger brother Sam Busch will make the trip to Tucson, as will former Arizona standout Cory Chitwood. Both were assistants on staff with Augie Busch in Virginia. That leaves the Cavaliers very likely looking for an outside hire, with their most experienced internal candidates following Busch to his new job.