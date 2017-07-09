Video: Joseph Schooling Swam 50.7 100 Meter Butterfly In Practice

SwimSwam caught up with Joseph Schooling at the 2017 Austin Sectionals. He dropped a 50.9 100m fly at the meet, the 2nd fastest time this year, but, according to Joe, he swam a 50.7 100m fly in practice the day after Dressel’s 50.8 at the U.S. World Trials. It makes sense. Joe’s dropped a lot of fast swims in practice (see Texas Relays), and he’s a competitive monster. Dressel, his old Bolles School teammate, is swimming in the fly -lane. Joe had to test his speed and send a message. Watch the entire interview. Joe talks about where he’s at in the taper-process and what he’s thinking going into World Championships ranked #2–not #1 in his beloved event.

Reported by Braden Keith

Joseph Schooling swam a 50.96 in the 100 fly on Saturday in his home pool in Austin. With 3 weeks to go before he represents Singapore at the World Championships, the swim can serve of a response of sorts (be it intentional or not) to his rival Caeleb Dressel, who swam a world-leading 50.87 at the United States’ World Championship Trials a week ago.

That time is the 3rd-best of Schooling’s career, and easily his best outside of a World Championship or Olympic Games. His previous in-season best was a 51.58 – done in early June last year in the buildup to the Olympics, where he dethroned Michael Phelps and won gold in the race.

Schooling took the race out in 23.7 and closed in 27.20. That means he split fairly similarly to what Dressel did last week, but opened a little faster. Ironically, Dressel, who is more known as a sprinter than is Schooling, had the better last 50.

First 50m Second 50m Final Time Schooling Sectionals 23.76 27.20 50.96 Dressel Trials 23.87 27.00 50.87

Schooling and Dressel both hail from the Bolles program in Jacksonville, Florida, though Schooling attended the school and Dressel didn’t, so they were in different training groups. Both swimmers held the National High School Record in the 100 fly at different points in their parallel careers, though Dressel was more renowned for his 50 freestyle abilities. At the 2017 NCAA Championships, Dressel beat Schooling in his signature event, the 100 fly, and now the two will go toe-to-toe full bore in long course.