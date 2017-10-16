Breaststroker Harrison Wayner Verbally Commits to Utah, Joining Sister Darby

Harrison Wayner, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at Savannah Arts Academy in Savannah, Georgia, has made a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Utah beginning in the fall of 2018. His sister Darby Wayner is currently a junior swimming for the Utes, so they will have a year of overlap.
“I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim at the University of Utah! I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends for helping me get to this point in my swimming career. I can’t wait to see what I will accomplish at Utah in the next four years. Go Utes!”
Wayner represents Savannah Arts Academy in high school season and does his year-round swimming with Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team. He had a breakthrough junior year, dropping massive amounts of time in both short-course and long-course seasons. At the 2017 GHSA 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet, he placed 9th in the 200 IM (1:59.01) and 6th in the 100 breast (58.54), a year after not qualifying in the IM and finishing 16th in the breast (1:00.44). This summer, between Sectionals and Futures, he threw down some big swims to finish with Summer Juniors cuts in the 100/200 breaststrokes.
His best times, with year-over-year progressions, are:
|Spring 2016
|Spring 2017
|200 breast
|2:10.80
|2:04.36
|100 breast
|59.41
|56.95
|50 breast
|27.88
|26.57
|Summer 2016
|Summer 2017
|200 breast
|2:28.55
|2:22.95
|100 breast
|1:08.04
|1:06.00
Wayner is the USA Swimming Senior Athlete Representative for Georgia Swimming. He will join Cole Giandinoto in the University of Utah class of 2022.
I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim for the University of Utah! @UTAHswimdive @swimswamnews #pac12 pic.twitter.com/LOCFJKcZJ9
— Harrison Wayner (@Harrison_Wayner) October 11, 2017
If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!