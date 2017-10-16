Breaststroker Harrison Wayner Verbally Commits to Utah, Joining Sister Darby

Harrison Wayner, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at Savannah Arts Academy in Savannah, Georgia, has made a verbal commitment to swim at the University of Utah beginning in the fall of 2018. His sister Darby Wayner is currently a junior swimming for the Utes, so they will have a year of overlap.

“I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim at the University of Utah! I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends for helping me get to this point in my swimming career. I can’t wait to see what I will accomplish at Utah in the next four years. Go Utes!”

Wayner represents Savannah Arts Academy in high school season and does his year-round swimming with Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team. He had a breakthrough junior year, dropping massive amounts of time in both short-course and long-course seasons. At the 2017 GHSA 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet, he placed 9th in the 200 IM (1:59.01) and 6th in the 100 breast (58.54), a year after not qualifying in the IM and finishing 16th in the breast (1:00.44). This summer, between Sectionals and Futures, he threw down some big swims to finish with Summer Juniors cuts in the 100/200 breaststrokes.

His best times, with year-over-year progressions, are:

Spring 2016 Spring 2017 200 breast 2:10.80 2:04.36 100 breast 59.41 56.95 50 breast 27.88 26.57 Summer 2016 Summer 2017 200 breast 2:28.55 2:22.95 100 breast 1:08.04 1:06.00

Wayner is the USA Swimming Senior Athlete Representative for Georgia Swimming. He will join Cole Giandinoto in the University of Utah class of 2022.

