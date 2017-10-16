FSU Earns Verbal Commitment from Bahamian National Izaak Bastian

Izaak Bastian has announced his verbal commitment to swim at Florida State University beginning in the 2018-19 season. A native of The Bahamas, Bastian is a boarder at the Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, Florida where he has been since he arrived as a 13-year-old freshman three years ago.

Bastian told SwimSwam, “I swim with coach Stephen ‘Sid’ Cassidy, Ramon Walton, and Quinn Cassidy at Saint Andrew’s but I am also a part of the Bahamian national team. I have been able to represent The Bahamas from when I was 11 years old and have been a part of it ever since. With The Bahamas national team I have gone to the Carifta games, CCCAN CISC and The Commonwealth Youth Games. [Editor’s note: he also represented Bahamas at 2016 Junior Pan Pacs.] I am looking forward to my state series meets with the Championship meet being on November 4th. I also have my eye set on continuing to represent The Bahamas at more international meets in the upcoming years.

“I was also fortunate enough to represent my country at the FINA Junior World championships this past summer in Indianapolis. With Coach Sid I have been able to go to the Winter Junior Nationals here in the United States in 2015 and 2016.

“I chose Florida State University because when I went on my official visit I loved the way the team interacted with each other in and out of the pool. The coaches were also very involved at practice and were friendly.

“I have really flourished training with Coach Sid and believe that the Coaches at Florida State University will continue to push me to the next level.

“I would also just like to thank everyone that has helped me get where I am today and all my friends and family who continue to support me. Especially my brothers, Drew and Nnhyn, my parents and team mates. My family has supported and continue to support me every step of the way and I truly appreciate what they have done to help me get where I am. I wouldn’t be able to do the early morning and late night work outs without them. My family and I are excited to join the FSU family. Go Noles!”

Bastian specializes in breaststroke and sprint freestyle. His best times are:

LCM times:

50 breast: 28.77

100 breast: 1:03.71

200 breast: 2:21.10

50 free: 23.76

50 fly: 26.11

SCY times

100 breast: 55.68

50 free: 20.75

Bastian will suit up for the Seminoles with Jake Adcock, Cooper de Ryk, Karol Ostrowski, Kuba Książek, Matthew Strickland, and Zander Minano.

