Polish World Juniors Medalist Karol Ostrowski Gives Verbal to Florida State

Polish sprinter Karol Ostrowski has handed Florida State University men’s swimming and diving team its first verbal commitment from the class of 2018. Ostrowski swims for Miejski Klub Pływacki in Szczecin, Poland, where he specializes in sprint freestyle.

This summer he represented Poland at both the LEN European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel, and the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis. At Euro Juniors he finished seventh in the 50 free and led off Poland’s first-place 4×100 free relay (49.91). In Indy he took 8th in the 50 free (22.87 in heats, 22.72 in semis, and 22.97 in finals) and led off Poland’s silver-medal 4×100 free relay in a lifetime-best 49.87.

Ostrowski’s converted times would have put him in the B finals of the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles at the 2017 ACC Men’s Championship. He will be an asset to the Seminoles’ relays, and will join a training group that includes William Pisani, Felipe Ribeiro, and Kanoa Kaleoaloha.

SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 22.16 (19.96)

100 free – 48.22 (43.44)

200 free – 1:46.35 (1:35.81)

LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 72 (19.74)

100 free – 49.87 (43.48)

200 free – 1:50.55 (1:36.71)

