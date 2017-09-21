Off Suspension, Dan Wallace Moves To Edinburgh For Commonwealth Prep

24-year-old Dan Wallace has had a rough summer, one which involved pleading guilty to a driving under the influence charge that rendered the Commonwealth Games champion suspended from all Scottish national team programs until September 12th. Wallace was also banned from driving for one year and incurred a fine of £600 ($778).

However, the Olympic finalist is ready to make a fresh start at the University of Edinburgh, his new training site since having to relocate from the University of Stirling, a base which Wallace called home for only about a year. Stirling told SwimSwam, “After his conviction and driving ban, it was not logistically possible for Dan to remain in the UofS program. It was therefore recommended to him to find a more suitable alternative.”

Wallace says things are ‘going great’ at Edinburgh, which was supported by the fact he was just named to Scotland’s squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The University leads the line-up with 9 total swimmers including Lucy Hope, Euan Inglis, Kieran McGuckin, Corrie Scott, Calum Tait, Jack Thorpe, Tain Bruce and Katie Stark.