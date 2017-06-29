Suspended Scot Dan Wallace Receives One-Year Driving Ban

As a result of pleading guilty to driving under the influence, 2016 British Olympian Dan Wallace has been banned from driving for one year. Wallace was caught behind the wheel of his own vehicle just a mile from his training base of the University of Stirling, registering nearly 2 1/2 times the legal alcohol limit.

Prosecutor Laura Knox said: “Police officers stopped the vehicle in question in connection with a document check, and spoke to the accused, who was driving. They could smell alcohol and he was required to provide a specimen of breath.”

Having failed a roadside breath test, Wallace was given a 2nd test at the Livingston Police Station where his breath’s analysis revealed 54 micrograms of alcohol in every 100 millilitres, 2.45 times the legal limit in Scotland, which is 22. (The Scotland Herald)

Ewen Roy, Wallace’s attorney stated: “He thought he was fit to drive. Clearly that was a significant error. He tells me the roads were very quiet. I understand there was nothing problematic at all with the manner of his driving.”

Wallace also incurred a fine of £600 ($778). British Swimming and Scottish Swimming had already announced Wallace will be suspended from all national team programs until September 12, 2017 due to his actions having violated the athlete code of conduct.