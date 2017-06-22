Dan Wallace Pleads Guilty To DUI, Suspended Three Months

British Swimming and Scottish Swimming have announced that 2016 Olympic silver medalist Dan Wallace will be suspended from all national team programs for three months after violating the athlete code of conduct.

Wallace plead guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and is subsequently banned from all national program activity until September 12th, 2017.

He has also signed a letter of intent to work with the necessary support provided to him and reaffirming his responsibility to British Swimming, Scottish Swimming, and the University of Stirling as an athlete.

British Swimming National Performance Director Chris Spice and Scottish Swimming Director of Performance Ally Whike both commented on the suspension.

“We can confirm that Dan Wallace has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. This is clearly unacceptable behaviour from Dan and we are disappointed by his actions”, they said.

“Dan has publicly acknowledged the seriousness of his mistake and is accepting of the consequences that must follow. Together, we will now support him through this difficult period to try to get this young and talented man back on track.”

Wallace also commented on his actions.

“It is with much regret that I was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Not only have I let myself, my family and team-mates down, I have put others at risk and I am profoundly sorry for my actions. I recognize that I am in a position of influence and this type of behaviour is not acceptable in any way, shape or form”, he said.

“I am now looking to rebuild trust in everyone who has supported me and put their faith in me, and will do whatever it takes to come through this a better, stronger person. I am deeply sorry.”

This isn’t the first time he has been suspended, as back in 2014 Wallace was suspended from the Florida Gators after violating team rules.

Wallace was a member of the British Olympic team last summer, walking away with a silver medal in the 4×200 free relay and qualifying for the final in the 200 IM. Last summer he was added to the team after having a poor showing at British Trials, and had another disappointing showing at the 2017 Trials which left him off the World Championship team.

Prior to last summer, Wallace won gold at the 2015 World Championships on the 4×200 free relay, and just missed a medal in the 200 IM, placing 4th. In 2014 he won three medals at the Commonwealth Games, including a gold in the 400 IM.