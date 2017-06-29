Michael Andrew Scratches 100 Fly On Day 3 At World Champ Trials

  3 James Sutherland | June 29th, 2017 | National, News

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

After a few major scratches yesterday, including a couple of top ten seeds, there hasn’t been as many significant ones today.

The most notable comes in the men’s 100 fly, where Michael Andrew has scratched out after placing a very respectable 4th in the 50 fly last night, going a best time of 23.42. Andrew was seeded 11th in the 100 fly, and now shifts his focus to the 50 breast and 50 back today, where he’s seeded 4th and 12th overall. The 50 breast could very well be his best shot at making the World Championship team.

Bethany Galat, who made the team last night in the 200 breast, has scratched the 50 breast in order to focus on the 400 IM where she’s the #2 seed.

Zachary Lierley, who was 15th at the Olympic Trials last year, has scratched out of the men’s 400 IM as the 11th seed. Other top 24 scratches this morning came from Vinny TafutoTaylor DaleBlair Bish and Phoebe Bacon. Check out the full list of scratches from swimmers seeded in the top 50 of their respective event below:

bobo gigi

400 IM day today! 😎 Georgia internal war on the men’s side and crazy open race on the women’s side with probably Galat, Cox, Forde and Beisel as favorites. I’m expecting big time drops from Curtis Ogren and Carson Foster too. Can Sean Grieshop enter the conversation for the second spot behind Kalisz?

26 minutes 39 seconds ago
bobo gigi

I believe I haven’t still mentioned the name of Michael Andrew a single time in my comments so far this week.
I’m not a fan of 50s of stroke but his 50 fly was pretty encouraging. I’m waiting for his 200 IM.
While I know that his best chances of qualification are in the 50 breast.

22 minutes 22 seconds ago
Bob

It’s great the worlds have the 50s of stroke, the Olympics should have done the same.

8 minutes 31 seconds ago
