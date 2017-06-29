Michael Andrew Scratches 100 Fly On Day 3 At World Champ Trials

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

After a few major scratches yesterday, including a couple of top ten seeds, there hasn’t been as many significant ones today.

The most notable comes in the men’s 100 fly, where Michael Andrew has scratched out after placing a very respectable 4th in the 50 fly last night, going a best time of 23.42. Andrew was seeded 11th in the 100 fly, and now shifts his focus to the 50 breast and 50 back today, where he’s seeded 4th and 12th overall. The 50 breast could very well be his best shot at making the World Championship team.

Bethany Galat, who made the team last night in the 200 breast, has scratched the 50 breast in order to focus on the 400 IM where she’s the #2 seed.

Zachary Lierley, who was 15th at the Olympic Trials last year, has scratched out of the men’s 400 IM as the 11th seed. Other top 24 scratches this morning came from Vinny Tafuto, Taylor Dale, Blair Bish and Phoebe Bacon. Check out the full list of scratches from swimmers seeded in the top 50 of their respective event below: