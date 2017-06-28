Miller, Beisel Among Scratches For Day 2 Prelims In Indianapolis

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

As we head into day 2 in Indianapolis, there have been several scratches from Tuesday’s prelims, including a few major ones.

The most notable scratches come from a pair of 2016 Olympians, as Cody Miller has scratched out of the men’s 200 breast and Elizabeth Beisel out of the women’s 200 back.

Miller, who was the 6th seed in the 200 breast, opts out of the event in order to focus on the 50 and 100 later on in the meet. Though he was a long shot to qualify for Worlds in this event, he was still 5th at the Olympic Trials and has been under 2:10 three times.

Beisel was the 7th seed in the 200 back, but will rest for her only other event, the 400 IM, tomorrow. There she has a great chance to make her sixth straight World Championship team as the top seed, whereas the 200 back she was a longshot especially given her season best of 2:13.

There were also a few notable scratches in both the men’s and women’s 200 free, as Tom Shields (21st seed) has scratched the men’s and both Madisyn Cox (12th seed) and Amanda Weir (20th seed) have scratched the women’s. Shields will turn his focus solely to the 50 fly today, while Cox will focus on the 200 breast. After missing the A-final in the 100 free, it seems Weir has decided swimming the 200 isn’t worth it and she’ll rest up before the 50 free on Saturday.

A few more top ranked scratches came in the 50 fly, as Cameron Craig (6th) and Katie McLaughlin (8th) are both out. Both will race the 200 free today.

FULL LIST OF SCRATCHES FOR DAY 2 PRELIMS (Top 50 Seeds)