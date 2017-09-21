Duncan Scott Leads Scotland’s Squad For 2018 Commonwealth Games

Scottish swimming has revealed its roster for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, set for Gold Coast, Australia from August 4th-15th. Performances rendered at the 2017 British Championships, the 2017 Scottish National Championships, 2017 European Junior Championships, 2017 British Summer Championships, 2017 FINA World Championships, 2017 World University Games, and 2017 World Junior Championships were considered for selection by the Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) organization.

Once the initial listing of swimmers was determined, additional places were allocated by CGS at the discretion of the Scottish Swimming Performance Director, Ally Whike. Whike took such factors as ‘strength to medal at the 2018 Games’, ‘strength to contribute to a medal at the 2018 Games, and previous recent international performances and achievements into consideration when determining the final roster.

As such, the Scottish roster for the 2018 Commonwealth Games has 2 groups, those designated as ‘nominated through the Swimming Specific Policy’ versus those ‘nominated through the Commonwealth Games Scotland General Policy.’

Leading the charge was the University of Edinburgh, who has 10 swimmers on the list representing the school. Among those listed is Dan Wallace, the former University of Florida Gator who pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge earlier this year. Wallace was suspended from all national team programs until September 12, 2017 due to his actions having violated the athlete code of conduct.

University of Stirling is well-represented with big guns in the form of Olympic finalist Duncan Scott, World Championship medalist Ross Murdoch and national record holder Kathleen Dawson. The City of Glasgow also have 4 representatives on the squad, including 2016 Olympian Camilla Hattersley.

You can view the 2018 Commonwealth Games roster for Scotland here, while reviewing the selection policy for the nation here.