Duke Secures Verbal from World Juniors Finalist, #13 Easop Lee of NBAC

Easop Lee, a South Korean National who holds the national records in the 200m free (1:58.64) and the 400m free (4:11.98), and who represented her country at 2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis last month, has made a verbal commitment to Duke University’s class of 2022. She announced via Instagram:

“I am very honored to announce my verbal commitment to Duke University! Can’t wait to be part of the Blue Devil family!”

A two-time USA Scholastic All-American from Pikesville High School in Baltimore, Lee has been living and training in the United States since 2011 and has been with North Baltimore Aquatic Club since 2013. From the outset, she has shown a proclivity for mid-distance freestyle and butterfly. Lee first came to U.S. national attention in 2014, when as a 14-year-old swimming at Summer Juniors in Irvine, she won the 200 fly and placed third in the 400 free. At this summer’s Junior Nationals she won the 200 free (2:00.08), was top-8 in the 400 free (6th), 800 free (4th), and placed 9th in the 1500 free and 400 IM. Two weeks later she took 8th in the 200 free at World Juniors, where she also competed in the 400 free and 100/200 fly.

Lee’s SCY times will provide an immediate boost to the Blue Devils. Her all-time best performances would have scored at 2017 ACC Women’s Championship in the A final (200 free, 500 free, 200 fly), the B final (200 back, 200 IM [A/B bubble], 400 IM), or the C final (100 fly [B/C bubble]). She would have been Duke’s highest scorer in the 200/500 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

SCY times:

200 free – 1:44.63

500 free – 4:40.90

200 IM – 1:58.75

400 IM – 4:15.55

200 fly – 1:56.55

100 fly – 53.23

200 back – 1:55.70

Lee will join fellow verbal commits Melissa Pish, Rachel Peroni, and Shayna Hollander in Duke’s class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].