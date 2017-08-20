Duke Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Shayna Hollander

Shayna Hollander, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Mount St. Mary Academy in Watchung, New Jersey, has verbally committed to Duke University for the Class of 2022.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Duke University! I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing program. GO BLUE DEVILS!!”

Hollander is primarily a backstroker and a sprint freestyler. She was runner-up in the 100 back at the 2017 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet. She also finished tenth in the 50 free and led off both the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay, which placed 9th and 17th, respectively. She wrapped up her sophomore season with a 6th in the 100 back and an 11th in the 50 free at the same meet.

Hollander swims year-round with Jersey Gators. She had a strong junior season where, just after posting best times at the NJ state meet, she improved again at Ithaca Sectionals in March, dropping .89 in her 100 back and .45 in the 50 free. When she isn’t studying or swimming, Hollander volunteers at a local pool where she gives lessons and aids people who need help in the water. During the summer, she lifeguards and coaches a swim team at Manor Park Swim Club in Westfield, New Jersey.

Top times:

50 back – 25.97

100 back – 55.05

200 back – 2:03.69

50 free – 23.53

100 free – 51.97

50 fly – 27.17

Hollander will suit up for the Blue Devils with fellow verbal commits to the class of 2022, Melissa Pish and Rachel Peroni.

