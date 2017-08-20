2017 WUGs: Shane Ryan Leads Ireland Relay To New National Record

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

The swimming competition of the 2017 World University Games (Summer Universiade) kicked off today in Taipei and Ireland took advantage of their moment under the spotlight. Although their men’s 4x100m freestyle relay wound up off the podium, the foursome of Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan, Calum Bain and Curtis Coulter established a new Irish Senior National Record en route to a 7th place finish.

Clocking a collective time of 3:19.66 in the prelims, the aforementioned squad scorched the previous record of 3:21.77 that had been on the books since all the way back in 2009. In the final tonight in Taipei, David Predergast joined the trio of Ryan, Bain and Sloan, with the new line-up lowering their national mark even further with a final time of 3:19.39.

Splits for the final four Irish swimmers included: 49.70 (Ryan), 50.23 (Bain), 50.37 (Pendergast), 49.09 (Sloan)

Of competing on his nation’s sprint free relay, former Penn State standout Ryan stated, “The relay is always for the boys and Ireland, you put your head down and just swim smart and fast.”

2 Comments on "2017 WUGs: Shane Ryan Leads Ireland Relay To New National Record"

SUNY Cal

Did Shane Ryan ever end up actually graduating from Penn State??

12 minutes 33 seconds ago
Jeahhhhhhhhhhhh

Who needs a diploma when you a speed demonnnn

1 minute 11 seconds ago
