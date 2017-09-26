3x FHSAA Class 1A Finalist Matthew Strickland Gives Verbal to Florida State

Matthew Strickland, who hails from Fort Meyers, Florida, has announced on social media that he gave a verbal commitment to the Florida State University Seminoles for 2018-19.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to Florida State University!! #GoNoles”

Strickland swims for Bishop Verot High School and Swim Florida under head coach Mac Kennedy. He swam the 100 fly and 500 free as a freshman at the FHSAA Class 1A Championships, finishing 11th in the 500. He competed in the same events the next year but this time he won the consolation final of the 500, taking about 4 seconds off his time (4:36.85). This past season he dropped another 2 seconds to finish 6th in the 500 free with 4:34.80.

In club swimming, Strickland is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 500 free, 1000 free, 200 back, and 200 fly. At 2016 Speedo Winter Junior Nationals East he earned personal bests in the 500 free, 1650 free, 200 back, and 200 fly. He added two more PBs (50 fly and 200 free) at the 2017 Florida Swimming Spring Senior Championships, where he placed 6th in the 500 free and 200 back, 8th in the 200 fly, 10th in the 1000 free, and 15th in the 200 free and 50 fly.

Top SCY events:

100 fly – 54.48

200 fly – 2:06.42

50 free – 23.31

100 free – 51.36

200 free – 1:51.99

Also verbally committed to the Florida State class of 2022 is Poland’s Karol Ostrowski.

