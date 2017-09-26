2x Florida 4A State Champ Katie Vasiloff Commits to Tennessee

Brandon, Florida’s Katie Vasiloff has announced via social media that she has verbally committed to swim for the University of Tennessee in the fall of 2018. There she will join fellow commits Danika Katzer, Hannah Foster, Sinclair Larson, and Trude Rothrock in the class of 2022.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Tennessee!! GO VOLS❤️🍊”

Vasiloff is a senior at Durant High School in Plant City. She is a 3x state titlist in the 100 fly at FHSAA Class 4A Championship since freshman year, when she won in 55.69 and took 6th in the 50 free (24.06). As a sophomore she again won the 100 fly (54.78) and this time was runner-up in the 50 free (23.31). At the 2016 State Meet she took third in both events with 23.38 in the free and 54.48 in the fly.

Vasiloff swims year-round with Blue Wave Swimming. She posted lifetime bests during her junior year in the SCY 500 free and 50/100 fly, and the LCM 50/100 free and 50 fly.

Top SCY events:

100 fly – 54.48

200 fly – 2:06.42

50 free – 23.31

100 free – 51.36

200 free – 1:51.99

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Tennessee!! GO VOLS❤️🍊 pic.twitter.com/cBxztcyila — Katie Vasiloff (@ktv1bw) September 25, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].