CIF-NCS Champion Makenna Turner Gives Verbal to USC Trojans

Makenna Turner, a two-time USA Swimming All-American from Monte Vista High School in Danville, California, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Southern California’s class of 2022.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Trojan Family next year! I immediately fell in love with the team, coaches, and school. I know USC will provide me with the opportunity to take my athletics and academics to the next level. I am beyond thankful to my parents and coaches for helping make my dreams come true.”

Turner won the 100 fly (53.69) and was third in the 200 free (1:50.18) at the 2017 CIF-North Coast Section Championships. She split 24.4 in the fly on Monte Vista’s winning 200 medley relay, and she led off their first-place 400 free relay (52.14), helping the Mustangs win their first team title in 27 years.

She then went on to the CIF State Meet where she was runner-up in the 100 fly (53.61) and 7th in the 200 free (1:50.27). She split a 24.2 50 fly for the second-place medley relay and a 23.35 50 free on the 9th-place 200 free relay. All in all, Turner contributed 81 points to the tally and helped Monte Vista win the CIF title by 1.5 points over St. Francis.

Turner swims year-round for Diablo Aquatics under Chris Horner. She was a finalist in the 100 fly and 200 fly at both 2015 and 2016 Winter Juniors. She will join Erica Sullivan and Lara Bate in the Trojans’ class of 2022.

Best Times:

100 Fly – 53.61

200 Fly – 158.46

50 Fly – 24.2 (split)

200 Free –1:50.18

200 Back – 2.00.11

